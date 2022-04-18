Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown Welcoming New Patients

Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown offers affordable braces

Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown offers teens and adults a choice between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults across Pennsylvania achieve straighter, healthier smiles. Now Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is welcoming new patients and inviting them to experience the difference high-quality, low-cost orthodontic care makes.

“Patients who visit our office can choose between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “There are differences in compliance and comfort; however, both treatments available at the same low price.”

That all-inclusive price at Exeter Orthodontics is $3,995. It includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, aligner trays, and emergency visits. Payment plans are also available.

During a free consultation, Dr. Pardini and his team will take x-rays and walk the patients through the treatment options available to them. Some patients may be better suited for traditional braces, which use metal wires and brackets affixed to the teeth. Other patients may be candidates for Invisalign, which uses clear, removable aligners. Patients must wear the aligners for 20 to 22 hours per day and visit the orthodontist regularly for new trays and impressions. For most patients, treatments last one to two years.

“My favorite part of the process is always the big reveal at the end,” adds Dr. Pardini. “Patients can’t stop smiling.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Allentown, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley orthodontist by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/allentown-office/. Offices are also in Exton, Reading, Springfield, Harrisburg, and Lancaster.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

