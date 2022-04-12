Longbow Advantage Announces 2nd Annual Rebus® User Conference, Celebration of 20th Anniversary of the Company
NOW 2022 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3-5, 2022
We’re beyond grateful for the customers and relationships we’ve built over the years, and we are excited to celebrate with many of them in Boston in October.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the global leader in warehouse visibility and labor management, announced today plans for their 2nd Annual Rebus User Conference, NOW 2022. The conference will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3-5, 2022.
“Our inaugural event in 2021 allowed our customers to connect live and re-engage with peers who are also experiencing never before seen challenges as manufacturing, shipping, and labor constraints continue to impact supply chain. The opportunity to get together live, learn from experts, and problem solve was something that left us all feeling energized coming into 2022. As travel continues to become more manageable this year, we’re expecting to more than double attendance for our 2nd annual NOW event,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage.
Brady continued, “Not only are we planning to bring in an exciting lineup of dynamic speakers and educators, but it’s also an opportunity for us to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Longbow Advantage as a company. We’re beyond grateful for the customers and relationships we’ve built over the years, and we are excited to celebrate with many of them in Boston in October.”
Attendees can look forward to training opportunities, feedback sessions, customer case studies, industry thought leadership, and a look into the future roadmap of The Rebus® Platform, which includes Warehouse Visibility, Intelligent Labor, and Inventory Operations.
Learn more on the NOW 2022 conference website.
