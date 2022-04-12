Independent Research Identifies the 50 Best Low-Cost Franchise Brands to Buy in 2022
Franchise Business Review Reveals Top-Rated Franchises Under $100K Based on Data from Nearly 11,000 Franchise Owners
Approximately a third of the franchise companies we survey have initial investments under $100K, and with financing, many can be started for as little as $15-$20K, with a few starting under $10K.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Top 50 Low Cost Franchises for 2022. Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback over the past 18 months from nearly 11,000 franchisees across over 135 brands with an investment starting under $100,000.
— Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
FBR provides ratings of franchise opportunities based on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance and publishes franchise rankings in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
Each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and core values as well as 16 more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise.
This year, 50 brands scored high enough to exceed Franchise Business Review's benchmarks for the Top Low-Cost Franchises award list.
“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. But what many people don’t know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don’t require a huge financial investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Approximately one-third of the franchise companies we survey have initial investments starting under $100K, and with financing, many can be started for as little as $15-$20K, with a few options starting under $10K.”
The median annual investment in a low cost franchise is $75K before financing.
“While franchising can be lucrative for many entrepreneurs, there are multiple factors that come into play when choosing a franchise—including owner satisfaction,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchisee satisfaction has actually increased by 3% over the past two years, but among the 50 brands on this year’s list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises, satisfaction is a whopping 15% higher than our industry benchmark.”
Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Low-Cost Franchises. Research on the 2023 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
