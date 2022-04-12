College Settlement Dedicates New Climbing Tower at Horsham Camp to Late Board Member Robin Ledwith
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The College Settlement of Philadelphia recently dedicated a new climbing tower at the Horsham camp site to the memory of long-time board member Robin Ledwith, at a March 12th reception for past and present board members.
The new climbing tower, completed last month with the assistance of longtime College Settlement Camp partners Carr & Duff and The Adventure Network, was dedicated as “Robin’s Nest” in honor of the late board member and donor, Robin Ledwith. Robin worked as a young camp counselor and went on to study at Princeton University and years later returned to College Settlement as the Board President.
Robin’s Nest features a 40-foot high three-sided climbing tower which features auto belay devices and a swing by choice. The Swing by Choice is a modern version of the Giant Swing and allows multiple campers to work together in raising the camper swinging and provides a quick release cord allowing campers to swing from any height.
“It’s a great opportunity for our campers this summer to have a new outdoor experience at the new Robin’s Nest climbing tower,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “This new apparatus has been our goal over the past year after our high ropes course was damaged in a storm. This Climbing Tower provides additional programming capabilities and options for our campers. We will be working with our camp counselors and coaches in the coming weeks to fully train them so that we are all ready for opening day on June 20th. Our 100th Anniversary summer promises to be full of new experiences alongside old favorites.”
Also at the March 12th event, Macklin Wagner, who represented U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, presented College Settlement with a commemorative plaque with the text of Rep. Fitzpatrick’s recognition of the College Settlement Camp’s 100th Anniversary that was read into the Congressional Record, along with a United States flag that flew over the Capital on March 7, 2022.
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to recognize a remarkable non-profit organization in my district, the College Settlement Summer Camp,” said Fitzpatrick. “Founded in Horsham, Pennsylvania, College Settlement works to shape the lives of underserved young people and instill in them a respect for self, others, and the natural world. Their mission to deliver a unique, growth-focused camp experience has improved the lives of countless boys and girls. In neighborhoods and communities that are often divided, College Settlement offers an invaluable sense of belonging. The camp's commitment to public service, inclusion, and affordable programming is admirable, and this year, as they celebrate 100 years of connecting our children to the outdoors, we express our appreciation for the impact that College Settlement Summer Camp has had on Bucks and Montgomery counties and the greater Philadelphia area.”
Founded in 1922 to serve the children of Philadelphia and their families by providing a healthy outdoor, country experience in the aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the mission of College Settlement of Philadelphia and the College Settlement Camps is more vital than ever as the Philadelphia region copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for this summer’s day camps and overnight camps, as well as the teen adventure program, is now open through the College Settlement Camp website at http://www.collegesettlement.org. Camp programs begin June 20th.
About College Settlement:
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group. Additional information is available at http://www.CollegeSettlement.org.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement interviewed Feb. 7, 2022.