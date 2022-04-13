GLO Science® launches award-winning patented teeth whitening device that warms things up
Up to 12 shades whiter teeth in 8 minutes with oral care benefitsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral care is the new self-care. Consumers are not just seeking a whiter smile to look better; they want to feel better too. So, when it comes to the countless whitening devices on the market, what separates the good from the great?
The GLO Brilliant®️ White Smile Teeth Whitening Device is revolutionizing oral care with its patented warming technology that does more than just deliver best-in-class whitening results. Dr. Jonathan Levine, New York City’s Top Aesthetic Dentist for 30+ years and creator of GLO Science® explains how his exclusive Illuminating Heat Technology™, vetted by over 4,000 dental practices, is key to delivering the best and safest whitening results at home, with health benefits. “Our device produces the perfect amount of warmth to amplify the positive effects of our clean, whitening gel, which allows us to use a lower dose of hydrogen peroxide to achieve the whitest smile at home, safely,” explains Dr. Levine.
The GLO Brilliant® device is clinically proven to whiten teeth up to 12 shades in 8 minutes, with real results over five days, without causing sensitivity.
“But it does more,” Dr. Levine clarifies. “This patented technology uses warmth to optimize our proprietary formula’s antiseptic properties, killing the bad bugs in your mouth that cause all kinds of issues, including bad breath.”
“We are officially disrupting the beauty and oral tech wellness industry with our patented warming technology and educating consumers that LED lights look fun but aren’t functional. You need warmth to get the whitest smile in the shortest amount of time, without causing tooth sensitivity,” says Dr. Levine. “If you really want the most efficacious whitening solution, which is also quick, safe, and maximizes oral health, then GLO Brilliant®️ is the only choice.”
He’s not alone in that opinion: the GLO device was just given the NewBeauty Innovation Award for Best Smile-Whitening in 2022.
Part of the device’s allure is its fuss-free process: once you apply the vegan, rinse-free gel, insert the slender mouthpiece, and press the button, you are hands-free to do anything while your smile gets an 8-minute makeover. It is even safe to use on crowns, bridges, and veneers, which is good news for those who have invested in aesthetically enhanced smiles.
GLO’s FDA-registered device comes in completely compostable packaging with enough vials to erase the effects of tooth aging and discoloration for multiple sessions, over 5 days.
“We can’t wait for people to experience the game-changing results of our Brilliant®️ device and clean formula gel,” says co-founder of GLO Stacey Levine, the passionate powerhouse behind the brand. “We’re not just offering the best whitening device on the market, we’re giving people a new way to care for their mouth, which affects overall health and wellbeing.”
For every device sold, 10% of profits are donated to the GLO Good Foundation, which globally provides dentistry to people without access to care.
Product Details:
- GLO Brilliant®️ White Smile Teeth Whitening Device with patented Illuminating Heat Technology™, proprietary clean, vegan whitening gel, and vegan lip
care for extra comfort
- Clinically proven to whiten up to 12 shades and promotes oral health without causing sensitivity using exclusive warming technology
- Launch date: March 28th 2022
- MSRP: $159 / $295 Value
- Available now at gloscience.com and Sephora, Dermstore, and Amazon in May
ABOUT GLO Science®️:
GLO Science®️ is on a mission to give the best oral support. Co-founders Stacey Levine and world-renowned dentist & oral care specialist Dr. Jonathan Levine believe everyone deserves to have a beautiful, healthy smile because oral health is the gateway to overall health and wellness. GLO combines dentist-led ingenuity and science to create game-changing products for professional and personal oral care. With over 4,000 dental practices on board, the four-time Thomas-Edison award-winning global brand brings state-of-the-art technology to dentists and safely modifies best-in-class products for people at home. In 2011, GLO created the at-home whitening device category with the launch of its first product; its patented Illuminating Heat Technology ™ is revolutionizing the oral care category by using warmth to safely deliver unrivaled whitening results with oral care benefits. GLO’s professional-grade products are available in dental practices across the globe and its retail line is sold at gloscience.com and select retailers including Sephora, QVC, Dermstore, Bloomingdales, Amazon, and more.
The GLO Good Foundation provides free dentistry for people who do not have access to care, transforming smiles and lives around the world.
Learn more at: www.gloscience.com
Samantha Murphy
GLO Science
+1 707-718-1407
