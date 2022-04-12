EMRG Announces the Purchase of Automated Growing Systems for its Aquaponics Vertical Farm in Strathcona County, AB

EMRG Announces Rick Purdy as President, EMRG and finalizes Management Employment Agreements

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:ELOAF)

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has purchased automated vertical farming technology from O’ Grow Investments of Edmonton, AB to expand its recent purchase of its Aquaponics Vertical Farm in Strathcona County, AB. The value of the purchase is 10,850,000 shares of the Company for 150 vertical farming systems at a value of $.14 per share. This opportunity was presented to Emergence through the consultancy of P&C Ventures Inc.

"The purchase of this complete Commercial Automated Growing Systems using vertical farming technologies and innovations will allow for an immediate expansion and ramping up of production in our Aquaponic Vertical Farm. The commercialization of this project will provide an excellent addition to our fresh nutrient-dense locally grown food and nutraceuticals programs," said Joseph Byrne, CEO.

On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that Rick Purdy will become the President of Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. In his role, Rick will oversee the day-to-day direction of the company, focusing on our emerging technologies and business in Western Canada. Mr. Purdy will report to Joseph Byrne, the CEO, and Chairman of the Company. The Company also finalized its first set of management contracts that were effective April 1, 2022. In total, the Company has issued 15,000,000 shares to its Management Team that will vest over the next 12 months and are subject to customary terms and conditions of employment.

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR under the Issuer Profile of "Emergence Global Enterprises Inc." or on OTC MARKETS.

About Rick Purdy

Mr. Rick Purdy, age 46, has been President of J-CAL Investments, an Alberta-based investment corporation that has developed and grown multiple companies from concept to commercialization. Rick is also involved with real estate development, oil, and gas environmental technologies, and nutraceutical natural health products. He founded Canada’s largest and first commercial-scale indoor aquaponic vertical farm over 12 years ago outside of Edmonton, Alberta. Rick’s extensive experience in agriculture and market development will bring a great amount of knowledge and leadership to EMRG.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the Company, please contact Joseph Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: closing and the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction; the business and operations of the Company after closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the nutraceutical and botanical industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated financial, economic, or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) or OTC Markets accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

