Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Agreement with P&C Ventures Inc. for Growth Strategy and Investment Services

EMRG Board Composition and Roles for 2022 Finalized with Payments for Advisory Services

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:ELOAF)

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a strategic consulting agreement with P&C Ventures Inc. of Lethbridge, Alberta to provide Growth Strategy Services for Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. P&C has significantly related industry and background experience together with diverse strategic corporate development and mergers and acquisitions expertise. P&C will work with Emergence’s senior leadership team and advise on matters relating to the Company's growth opportunities in conjunction with the deployment of existing and future technologies and capital across key domestic and global markets.

"I am thrilled to be working with P&C Ventures to leverage their experience and global network in helping us to achieve our growth and capital expansion goals," said Joseph Byrne, President & CEO. " P&C will assist us in managing and reaching our expected goals for both growth and revenue over the next few years."

"We are looking forward to advising the leadership of Emergence Global on opportunities for significant growth. It always starts with the right type of people to work with. We believe in the leadership and vision of Emergence Global and foresee great opportunities for growth in the company." said Cory Hunt, President, and Co-Founder of P&C.

On April 6, 2022, the Company announced the re-appointment of its Board of Directors structure. The current members of the Board are Joseph Byrne, Chair; Brian Payne, Secretary; Diego Rodriguez, Treasurer; and Directors Bahige Chaaban, Cameron Canzellerini, and Christian Gallant. As well, the Company completed the payment of shares for services rendered to the Company by professional and advisory staff from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. During this period, the Company relied on Consultants and Advisors to provide services as the Company had no employees at that time. A total of 13.25 million shares at $.20 per share are being distributed as part of this issuance to satisfy the consulting agreements for the period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR under the Issuer Profile of "Emergence Global Enterprises Inc." or on OTC MARKETS.

About P&C Ventures

P&C Ventures brings 35 years of combined leadership experience, a global reach, and have $200 million in active ongoing investment deals with a focus on finding high growth opportunities. The leadership of P&C has helped to grow more than ten companies from zero to over $10 million in revenue, with one company growing to $1.2B in revenue, and one other with a current market cap in excess of $3B. For more information, visit www.pandcventures.ca.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements, and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the Company, please contact Joseph Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

