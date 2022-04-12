Business-to-Business Electronic Market Creates Opportunities For Collaborations

Business-To-Business Electronic Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s B2B Electronic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the inclination of companies towards electronic or e-commerce platforms to mark their online presence is expected to contribute to the growth of business-to-business electronics. Business-to-business electronic markets help companies to reach a large consumer base, reduce cost, and improve efficiency by automating manual processes. B2B electronic markets increase opportunities for manufacturers to collaborate with suppliers and distributors. For instance, in October 2020, The Dentists Supply Co. and Henry Schein Inc., a USA-based dental products distributor together relaunched TDSC.com as a healthcare supply source for members of all 50 state dental associations.

Business to business electronic market trends include manufacturers establishing their B2B marketplaces for selling their products online and fulfilling the customer requirements for niche products. For instance, in February 2020, Reliance steel has launched a B2B marketplace fast metals for the supply of metal products.

Major players covered in the global business-to-business electronic industry are Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, Flipkart.com, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd., and eBay Inc.

The global business to business electronic market size is expected to grow from $30.26 billion in 2021 to $32.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The global B2B electronic market size is expected to grow to $38.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electronic business-to-business market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the global electronic B2B market. The regions covered in the global business to business electronic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global business to business electronic market segmentation is divided by deployment type into supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented, by application into home and kitchen, consumer electronics, healthcare, clothing, beauty and personal care, sports apparels, automotive, others, by end-user into network as a service (NaaS), data as a service (DaaS), storage as a service (STaaS), back-end as a service (BaaS).

TBRC's global business to business electronic market segmentation is divided by deployment type into supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented, by application into home and kitchen, consumer electronics, healthcare, clothing, beauty and personal care, sports apparels, automotive, others, by end-user into network as a service (NaaS), data as a service (DaaS), storage as a service (STaaS), back-end as a service (BaaS).

