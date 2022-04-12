Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market size is expected to grow from $430.06 billion in 2021 to $469.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book store market size is expected to grow to $641.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market consists of sales of sporting goods, hobby-related products, musical instruments, and books by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing new toys, games, crafts items, pottery items, different books, bicycles and bicycle parts, camping equipment, exercise, and fitness equipment, athletic uniforms, specialty sports footwear, and other sporting goods, equipment, and accessories. The entities in this industry are also engaged in retailing musical instruments such as piano, guitar, violin, and others. Some of the players in this industry also provide repair and rental services for sporting goods and musical instruments.

Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Trends

Many sporting goods manufacturers are investing in achieving customization and personalization. With an increasing number of online users, changing demographics, and increased per-capita income, demand for unique and custom-made products have gained demand.

Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Segments

The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book stores market is segmented:

By Type: Sporting Goods Stores, Hobby, Toy, Game Stores, Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores, Others

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book store market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market overviews, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market share, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market segments and geographies, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market players, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Decathlon S.A, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Frasers Group Plc, BPS Direct L.L.C. (Bass Pro Shops), Guitar Center Inc., Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, Recreational Equipment Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse, Hibbett Sports Inc., and Thomann GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

