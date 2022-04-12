Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food and beverages e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $46.72 billion in 2021 to $57.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The global F&B e-commerce market size is expected to grow to $109.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.6%. An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce sales worldwide.

The food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce market consists of foods and beverages online sales and related services primarily for household consumption. The food and beverages eCommerce market include companies involved in processing raw food materials/beverages, packaging, distributing them, and having an online portal or an application for their sales. This includes fresh, prepared, packaged foods, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Global Food And Beverages E-Commerce Market Trends

With an increase in technology and changing human interaction with any product or service, online shopping and web surfing for Food & Beverage (F&B) products or services is diurnal. This is positively affecting the F&B e-commerce, in 2019, it is estimated that there are 1.92 billion digital buyers, and e-commerce sales account for 14.1% of retail purchases worldwide and are expected to rise to 22% in 2023. 80% of consumers prefer detailed information about purchases and considered this crucial to make buying decisions. Hence this trend will boost and increase the scope for online food and beverage businesses.

Global Food And Beverages E-Commerce Market Segments

The global food and beverages ecommerce market is segmented:

By Type: Grocery Delivery and Pickup, DTC Products, Meal Kits and Fresh Ready-To-Eat Meals, Restaurant Meal Delivery

By Delivery Channel: Store Pick-Up, Home Delivery

By End-User: Households, Businesses

By Geography: The global F&B e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food and beverages e-commerce global market overviews, food and beverages e-commerce industry analysis and forecasts global market size and food and beverages e-commerce global market growth, food and beverages e-commerce market share, food and beverages e-commerce market segmentation and geographies, food and beverages e-commerce market players, food and beverages e-commerce market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Fresh, Peapod, Google Express, Walmart, Pepsi Co, General Mills, Nature Box, Thrive Market, Costco, and Kroger.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

