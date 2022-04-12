Bio Decontamination Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally | UnivDatos Market Insights
Bio Decontamination Market is anticipated to grow with an elevated CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2021-2027).
A comprehensive overview of the bio decontamination market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The bio decontamination market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the bio decontamination market. The bio decontamination market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the bio decontamination market at the global and regional levels. The Global Bio Decontamination Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Deteriorating health coupled with the rising cost of medical treatments is one of the major reasons of concern across the globe which is leading to an increase in demand for effective cleaning and disinfection solutions. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospital-acquired infections in U.S. hospitals have direct medical costs of at least $28.4 billion each year. They also account for an additional $12.4 billion in costs to society from early deaths and lost productivity. These costs and high mortality rates are contributing to how this devastating condition is disabling our healthcare system. This has created a strong need for an optimum level of cleanliness and microbial control has paved the path for the higher rate of bio decontamination in cleanrooms. Thereby, boosting the bio decontamination market.
Additionally, the growing technological advancement and frequent product launches by various decontamination devices are some of the factors driving the market growth. For example, in October 2021, STERIS launched the next generation of integrated Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) bio decontamination systems for customers wanting to achieve up to a six-log bioburden reduction in GMP pharmaceutical, medical device, and research environments. Moreover, the booming bio-pharma industry and the surging need to maintain hygienic and aseptic surroundings in these companies are some other factors driving bio decontamination market.
COVID-19 Impact
The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The bio decontamination market has been significantly impacted as there was an escalating demand for a virus-free environment in various laboratories and hospitals.
Global bio decontamination market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product & Services, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Equipment
• Services
• Consumables
Amongst Product & Services, the equipment segment of the global bio decontamination market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
By Agent Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hydrogen Peroxide
• Chlorine Dioxide
• Peracetic Acid
• Nitrogen Dioxide
By Agent Type, the hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the global bio decontamination market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By Type, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Chamber Decontamination
• Room Decontamination
By Type, the room decontamination segment garners a significant share of the global bio decontamination market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By End-Users, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
• Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations
• Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities
By End-Users, the pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment occupied the major share of the bio decontamination market in 2020 and it is expected to grow with substantial CAGR in the upcoming years.
Bio Decontamination Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the bio decontamination market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 owing to the growing healthcare expenditure in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Ecolab Inc.
• Steris
• TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
• JCE Biotechnology
• Fedegari Autoclavi SpA
• Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
• Noxilizer, Inc.
• Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co., Ltd.
• ClorDiSys Solutions Inc.
• Amira S.r.l.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the bio decontamination market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the bio decontamination market?
• Which factors are influencing the bio decontamination market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the bio decontamination market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the bio decontamination market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the bio decontamination market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
