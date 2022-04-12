G-Cube wins the Apex Awards 2021 under the electronic media category
G-Cube is thrilled to announce that it has won the Apex Awards 2021 under the electronic media categoryNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Cube is thrilled to announce that it has won the Apex Awards 2021 under the electronic media category for an acclaimed simulation-based training built for one of our esteemed clients.
The client is a Japanese pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. It is Asia’s leading pharmaceutical company, and, globally, it is one of the top 20 pharmaceutical businesses in terms of profit. They wanted a learning solution to train medical workers on administering a drug under different clinical conditions in a simulated environment. Learners previously underwent training in the classroom with a facilitator.
The winning custom learning solution includes adaptive learning elements and try-me practice simulations sewn together in a story. The training allows learners to navigate each patient’s case end to end. It is widely appreciated by the learners and stakeholders alike. The training brings an excellent return on learning and investment.
Sufiyan Rahmani, vice president of global sales at G-Cube, states, “We are delighted to have won the awards. This strengthens G-Cube’s reliability as a training solutions vendor that always goes the extra mile to create optimal solutions for clients. Our solutions allow learners to use their competencies to deliver the desired learning outcomes. This victory has urged us to continue surpassing all our clients’ expectations.”
About G-Cube:
Over the last 21 years, G-Cube has earned the trust of large businesses as a dependable talent development partner. Our firm helps organizations become more successful by providing their employees with opportunities to expand their learning, enhance their skills, modify their behaviors, and influence cultural transformation. Over 500 enterprises in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East have benefited from G-Cube’s training solutions.
About The Apex Awards:
The Apex Awards is an annual competition for publishers, editors, writers, and designers who create print, web, electronic and social media. Business, nonprofit, agency, and freelance communicators can enter Apex to win awards for their best writings, publications, campaigns, programs, designs, and media. Communications Concepts, Inc. sponsors the Apex Awards and advises professionals who write, edit, and manage business communications on best strategies and practices.
