G-Cube won the award for the Best Talent Development Program at the 2nd Edition L&D Neuro Excellence Awards 2021!

G Cube brings home the award for the Best Talent Development Program at the 2nd Edition L&D Neuro Excellence Awards 2021!NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Cube is pleased to reveal that one of its programs has been awarded the Best Talent Development Program for 2021, at the 2nd Edition L&D Neuro Excellence Awards 2021.
Over the past 21 years, G-Cube has become a trusted talent development advisor to major organizations. By offering ways to develop the competencies of employees by increasing knowledge, improving skills and expertise, altering attitudes, and bringing about cultural change, the company assists organizations in being more productive. G-Cube has so far offered outsourcing services to over 500 companies in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
The program for which G-Cube won the award is a deeply immersive game-based learning program created for an Australia-based multinational chain of family entertainment centers and amusement arcades. The program covered the history, ethos, and culture of the company through an engaging course, which utilized game elements judiciously. The program won accolades from the stakeholders and learners alike.
Sufiyan Rahmani, Vice President Global Sales at G-Cube states” We are deeply humbled by this win. It is a proud moment for us. It reestablishes G-Cube’s reputation as a training solutions company that delves deep to analyze what will work to engage and empower the workforce of our clients. Our courses ensure that the learners use the newly acquire talents or competencies to meet the organizational goals, rather than only assimilating information.”
About G-Cube
G-Cube is a learning-solutions company that helps organizations to become more knowledgeable and efficient. The company builds solutions to create understanding, raise awareness, develop skills, improve behavior, and bring cultural change. The learning programs that G-Cube develops are based on cognitive science, principles of pedagogy for adult learning, and the latest content-development technologies.
About TRANSFORMANCE FORUMS
A vision to help one million people in their forward journey of self-transformation.
Our platforms created with a mad passion to help accelerate upskilling, recognize achievements which often go un-noticed and craft experiences for individuals to discover their true potential. We have made significant impacts with our L&D Series, Executive Assistant Series and Future Woman Leadership Series. We have helped so many realize their true worth and the larger impact that they have on organizations.
