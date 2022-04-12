Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,256 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister to receive Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin

SWEDEN, April 12 - Place: On Wednesday 13 April, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin. During their meeting, Ms Andersson and Ms Marin will discuss the defence and security cooperation between their two countries and the deteriorated security situation in the neighbourhood.

12.00 – Photo opportunity when Ms Andersson receives Ms Marin at Villa Bonnier (outdoors)

12.10 – Press conference at Villa Bonnier (outdoors, in English)

Advance registration no later than 14.00 on Tuesday 12 April. Press credentials must be sent to Nina Kefi by email. See Press contact. Participation is subject to available space.

Admittance for journalists from 11.15.

Address: Nobelgatan 13, Stockholm

You just read:

Prime Minister to receive Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.