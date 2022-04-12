Prime Minister to receive Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin
SWEDEN, April 12 - Place: On Wednesday 13 April, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin. During their meeting, Ms Andersson and Ms Marin will discuss the defence and security cooperation between their two countries and the deteriorated security situation in the neighbourhood.
12.00 – Photo opportunity when Ms Andersson receives Ms Marin at Villa Bonnier (outdoors)
12.10 – Press conference at Villa Bonnier (outdoors, in English)
