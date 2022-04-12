Mighty Paw Launches Strong Chain Leash Adding To Their Chew-Proof Line
The family orientated dog gear company released a new chain dog leash that’s designed for strong pullers, chewers and teething puppies.
We designed our Chain Dog Leash for dogs who are naturally powerful like Shepherds, Mastiffs, Dobermans, APBTs, Rottweilers, Labradors as well as large breed teething puppies.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their Chain Dog Leash as part of their chew-proof dog gear.
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
The strong leash offers control for powerful dogs thanks to its stainless steel links that are resistant to corrosion and rust. Since that's not a soft material that dogs enjoy biting into, the leash naturally discourages chewing. It’s best for medium to large dogs and features a zinc alloy carabiner clip that withstands 440lbs (200kg) of pulling force.
The Mighty Paw Chain Dog Leash is available in two lengths - 4’ and 6’ - and comes with a 360° swivel clip to avoid leash tangles.
Additionally, it features a soft neoprene-padded handle for ultimate comfort on walks.
Chain Dog Leash Details:
*Stainless steel chain
*Strong, chew-proof material
*Resistant to corrosion and rust
*Built to last
*Zinc alloy carabiner clip
*Withstands 440lbs (200kg) of pulling force
*Control for powerful dogs
*Best for medium and large dogs
*Premium polyester webbing
*Neoprene padded handle
*Ultimate comfort for your hands
*360° swivel attachment
*Tangle-free design
*Reflective threading
*Nighttime visibility
*Leash length: 4’ or 6’
*Handle width: 1”
*Chain diameter: 3mm
*Grey/green or black/orange handle design
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
