Low cost renewable energy fuels growth for the data centers market in the Nordic region
The newly launched report "Data Centre Nordics 2022 to 2026" analyses the Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden third-party Data Centre and Cloud marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Centre Nordics report finds that the Nordic region has received new investment from international investors attracted by the potential for growth in low-cost power & renewable energy locations.
Nordic Region is dominated by the Swedish and Norwegian markets – which each have around 120,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre raised floor space – but with the power of over 187 MW and 222 MW of power.
Norway and Sweden benefit from an abundance of low-cost renewable power with a wide range of Data Centres, ranging from HPC (High Performance Computing) facilities to wholesale campus facilities and colocation services.
The Nordics Region is attracting a series of inward investors. In Iceland, north and Verne Global, the two largest Icelandic Data Centre Providers have been acquired by Partners Group and D9 Infrastructure respectively with both companies announcing expansion plans. In Norway, wholesale Data Centre Provider Green Mountain has been acquired by Israeli property company Azrieli for USD $850 million and DigiPlex has been purchased by private equity fund IPI Partners, who have rebranded DigiPlex as STACK Infrastructure in March 2022.
The boom in Data Centre A&M activity in the Nordics Region reflects the high potential for future growth, as the Data Centre Providers switch from their domestic market to other markets, with atNorth developing their first non-Icelandic facility in Sweden - with plans for another facility with 50 MW of power in another undisclosed location underlying the next phase for the Nordic Data Centre - international expansion.
The recent announcement of a new Data Centre facility development at the Falun campus of EcoDataCenter in central Sweden shows the unique characteristics of renewable Data Centres – based on a net-zero carbon footprint using renewable power and connectivity to a municipal heating network.
With the emphasis on low-cost renewable energy and the ability to significantly lower the Data Centre carbon footprint by deploying applications in the Nordics, DCP finds that there is an opportunity for the Nordic Region to continue to expand its market reach and challenge the established Tier 1 European markets based on the most favorable energy costs in Europe.
