Public meeting April 19 to discuss potential lane reconfigurations in Big Rapids

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

CADILLAC, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss potential lane configuration changes in three locations on state highways in the city of Big Rapids. MDOT officials will provide project details, scheduling information and traffic impacts. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more about the project and provide comments.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 4 - 6 p.m.

Where: Big Rapids City Hall 226 N. Michigan Ave. Big Rapids, MI 49307

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made as soon as possible. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: Potential changes are being considered at the following locations in the city of Big Rapids:

- M-20 (Maple Street) from Warren Avenue to the east end of the Muskegon River Bridge.

- M-20 (3rd Avenue) from just north of Colburn Avenue to north of Bronson Avenue.

- Old 131 (State Street) from M-20 (Maple Street) to Waterloo Street.

Public comment: Comments and input can be submitted using the online comment form or contact information below in addition to the public meeting. Please submit public comment by May 3.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section MonsmaM@Michigan.gov 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381