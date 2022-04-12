GOP supports Biden’s Ally; Republican Hopes South Jersey “Wakes Up”
Biden's Ally, Jeff Van Drew, ropes in County nominations, as Sean Pignatelli is in high hopes South Jersey will vote out RINOCAPE MAY, NJ, US, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Van Drew of Congressional District 2 of NJ was known as a Democrat at one time. Regardless of his party affiliation, Van Drew still seems to be a major part of the Democratic Party but continues to collect Republican support in the South Jersey District. The term widely used for a Republican that votes with Democrats or has Democratic ideologies is know as a "Rino"(Republican in name only). This is the perfect term to identify the current District 2 of New Jersey's representative, Jeff Van Drew.
As Van Drew knows, in order to stay in politics, you must be willing to “change things up.” Van Drew voted with Biden’s infrastructure bill in November of ‘21, leading to the inflation we see in stores and at the gas pumps today. He has consistently voted against both Veterans and our 2nd Amendment, and to top it off he has voted an overwhelming 122 times in agreeance with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the 116th Congress. However, despite still having Democratic views and voting like a Democrat, Van Drew has gained support from all the South Jersey county GOPs.
Sean Pignatelli, Van Drew’s primary opponent, is in high hopes South Jersey will come to their senses. “We absolutely have to wake up! Voting for Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, voting against our Veterans, voting against our 2nd Amendment Rights is not what South Jersey wants or deserves. Do we really want to continue to pay higher gas prices? Do we want more Veterans homeless? Do we, law-abiding citizens, no longer want the freedom to purchase firearms? For 4 years we’ve endured Democratic policies that continue to hurt South Jersey. We must make a stand!”
All polls continue to favor Van Drew in the upcoming primary, but will South Jersey continue down the RINO's democratic path? “South Jersey knows the polls are never correct. If we want to vote out a 70 year old, rich and wealthy RINO, we most certainly will. America will always belong to the middle-class and we have to remind the country of this,” Pignatelli goes on to say.
Emails between Pignatelli and county GOPs show the county GOPs had a one track mind on who they would nominate and would not allow any other contenders. With that information now released, voters seem very hesitant to trust the County or State GOPs. “I am a South Jersey native. To tell me I don’t have your consent or your support, that will just fire my campaign up even more. This election will be decided by the voters of our district. Not by Democrats pretending to be Republicans,” Pignatelli stated.
New Jersey Globe published an article in January relating Van Drew and President Biden’s relationship “Biden names Van Drew Ally who flirted with backing Trump to Top Agriculture Post.”
Pignatelli For Congress Ad