UFC Fighter Kevin Holland has joined the team CryoBuilt

As an athlete ambassador, Kevin will be sharing his experience with CryoBuilt to help spread awareness of the important recovery technology

A long week of training requires quality recovery. For that I use CryoBuilt” — Kevin Holland, UFC Fighter & CryoBuilt Athlete

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team CryoBuilt is excited to announce that UFC Fighter Kevin Holland has joined the team as our newest athlete ambassador!Kevin Holland is a rising star in the UFC, with an impressive record of 13 wins and just one loss. He's also a CryoBuilt user and huge fan of cryotherapy, which makes him the perfect fit for our brand."A long week of training requires quality recovery. For that I use CryoBuilt - pro level cryo recovery that is also available to everyday people seeking relief from aches & pains, muscle recovery, better sleep, and many more benefits"-Kevin Holland, UFC Fighter & CryoBuilt AthleteAs an athlete ambassador, Kevin will be sharing his experience with CryoBuilt with his fans and followers, and helping to spread the word about the benefits of cryotherapy."Holland is a rising star in the UFC, and we are proud to have him on board as we continue to grow and expand our brand. Cryotherapy has played a huge role in his recovery and performance, and we believe that he can help spread the word about the benefits of cryotherapy to athletes everywhere. We're thrilled to have Kevin on board, and we know that he'll be a valuable asset to our team"-Marcus Wilson, CryoBuilt CEOCryoBuilt is the leader in whole body Cryotherapy, with a mission to provide athletes and active individuals with the tools they need to recover from training, competition, aches and pains, and overall wellness. CryoBuilt manufactures and sells the CryoBuilt EVEREST Cryotherapy Chamber, a state of the art whole body cryotherapy chamber that is used by professional athletes, teams, celebrities every day people around the USA.Cryotherapy is a treatment that uses extremely cold temperatures to target areas of the body affected by pain or injury.Stay tuned for more updates from Team CryoBuilt and Kevin Holland and if you would like to try cryotherapy for yourself, check it out at one of CryoBuilt's more than 200 locations across the country!

