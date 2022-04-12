Vibrant’s Finance and Accounting Essentials books Are Now Available on NetGalley

A picture of the unreleased proof versions of Vibrant Publishers’ Financial Accounting Essentials, Financial Management Essentials, and Cost Accounting and Management Essentials Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

New, Updated Editions of Financial Accounting, Financial Management, and Cost Accounting and Management Essentials are On The Way

Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted To Know gives people without an accounting background the knowledge to understand the accounts which show how the company is doing.” — Sue Magee for The Bookbag

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce that three new book editions on Finance, namely Financial Accounting Essentials, Financial Management Essentials, and Cost Accounting and Management Essentials are released on NetGalley. These books are ready reckoners on finance fundamentals and their practical applications. All industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers are invited to review the books on NetGalley now.

These three books are part of a set called Accounting and Finance Essentials – A Self-Study Guide to Corporate Finance. Available individually as well, these books provide entrepreneurs, businessmen, and professionals with the entire gamut of financial knowledge required to understand finance but who haven’t got the chance to officially study these topics as part of a business course. These simple and easy-to-read guidebooks will make a great addition to finance professionals’ personal library, as they can be read and studied in a relatively short period of time.

These books are constantly updated to reflect the rapidly changing trends in the world of finance. These new editions include exciting new additions like new chapters and interesting case studies, which make them relevant to professionals wanting to get a grasp on current finance trends. For students of finance, these books are extremely helpful, as they provide invaluable insights into the core principles of these subjects without unnecessary use of technical jargon.

The first book, Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Financial Accounting Essentials), is a guide to the established principles of financial accounting. It offers a comprehensive look at financial statements like the balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows. Sue Magee for The Bookbag says, “Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted To Know gives people without an accounting background the knowledge to understand the accounts which show how the company is doing. If you understand these three sections on a set of accounts they will tell you a story.” With two new chapters on the Accounting cycle, clear and succinct descriptions, examples, case studies, and practice exercises, this book is a ‘simple guide to understand complex financial statements,’ as the author of the book Kalpesh Ashar aptly states.

Related to Financial Accounting is Financial Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Financial Management Essentials). This book covers the foundational principles of financial management and explains concepts like financial statement analysis, capital budgeting, management of working capital, and other important fundamental concepts of financial management. The 5th edition of this book contains a new chapter on International Finance, which explains the concepts of exchange rates and forex with thought-provoking examples

Cost Accounting and Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Cost Accounting and Management Essentials) which elaborates concepts like cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis, activity-based costing, and other aspects of cost allocation and control, is also part of the Accounting and Finance set. Bruce Miller for Team Golfwell says, “I enjoyed reading Cost Accounting & Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. This is a self-help or self-learning book that allows you to become very familiar with the principles of cost accounting, on your own, at your own speed, and learn when it is convenient for you all of which enhanced my business skills.”

The highlight of these books is that they use simple language, without unnecessary use of technical jargon, and hence are suitable for all types of learners, from students and curious learners to professionals and industry leaders.

Other Business Books in the Self-Learning Management Series

These books are part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers, Colorado, is a publishing house with a focus on high-quality books for entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today’s fast-paced generation. We have three academic book series, dedicated to Self-Learning Management, Job Interview Questions, and Test Prep.

