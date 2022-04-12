The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Barkuu: Dawn of a Species

Author Brings Us Into A Science Fantasy Story, Coming-of-Age Tale, and Apocalyptic Fable

“In haste, Evo had sprinted out the backyard, across the field, and straight into the forest. There was nothing this way for hundreds of miles — just national forest scattered with hiking trails .” — Lauren Wright

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lauren Wright has published her book title The Barkuu: Dawn of a Species. The story is about an ancient race of beings that set forth events that cull humanity and force them back into a natural species. They rectify the planet and move in, using people’s biology to design bodies for this planet. Hundreds of years later, mankind is hunted like animals and treated like livestock. How will humanity fare, when subjugation by a truly

advanced species is their only option?

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

“The relentless momentum, the narrative propels readers along, and subtle characterizations and skillful plotting elevate the story further. Throughout, Wright weaves thoughts on such matters as environment catastrophes, identity, individual struggles, and love and relationships. The various characters come and go, a few remain only for a short period, creating confusion. However, Wright successfully imparts both authenticity and pathos to her various characters, especially to Onyana whose relentless struggles owing to her secret identity are rooted in reality. This swiftly paced novel, with its well-developed characters, crisp prose, and authentic outer space hypothesis should strongly appeal to early readers of fast-paced, lighthearted

science fiction.” — BookView Review.

“Some readers may find the enormously large cast of characters with their intricately elaborated backstories too much to take, but Wright’s crisp prose and swiftly moving narrative ensure readers stay invested until the end...Science fiction readers will applaud the upbeat message about humanity’s survival under dire circumstances. It is a successful melange of a science fiction thriller, coming-of-age tale, tender love story, individual struggles,

environmental commentary, and apocalyptic fable.” — The Prairies Book Review.

The Barkuu: Dawn of a Species

Written by: Lauren Wright

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.