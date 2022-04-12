The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Jews, Muslims, and Christians: Let's Talk About God
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kimberly Glomb will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Jews, Muslims, and Christians: Let’s Talk About God. Worshiping and believing in one God. It does not matter if you are Jews,
Muslims, or Christians, or we have different languages to interpret the messages and lessons, or we named our God in different ways, however, our roots are in the same place. It shares the understanding of the author towards God, people, prophets, concepts, and other believers. There are forty topics covered that combine the different scriptures.
The book was made to inform the reader how to perceive and understand how similar our Gods, the believers, are and how progress is in modern times. It attempts to resolve disagreements among the different classes of believers using the Bible and the Qur’an. It concludes with some nonsectarian prayers.
“The book is an interesting comparison of passages from the Bible and Qur’an. It demonstrates the fact that we all believe in the same God and are not all that different. This would be a good resource for religious studies.”— Amazon Customer Review.
Kimberly Glomb was born and raised in New Jersey. In 1998, she graduated from Atlantic City High School, and during that time she served and worshiped God. Then, in 2003, Glomb graduated from the Maine Maritime Academy with a degree in Marine Science. She worked for the Department of Commerce / NOAA (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration) on the hydrographic survey ship Thomas Jefferson acquiring hydrographic survey data to update
nautical charts for fourteen years.
