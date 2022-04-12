A Wish Granted: Journal of Galactic Romance and Global Evolution (The Joy Chronicles)

Author Brings Us To The Universe To Save A Race of People

“Cosmic principles sound good to me—even though I know I’ll have to wait a while to access them. I gate to Inishimora and ask Tonas to take me to the temple of Harmeen.”” — Joy Elaine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joy Elaine has published her book title The Joy Chronicles Book 3: A Wish Granted: Journal of Galactic Romance and Global Evolution.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

The third book of The Joy Chronicles Series includes all of this and more as dramatic and unexpected events create some bumps in the road for the Joy Council. When an assassination causes a war to break out, things look dire. But with every dark cloud is a silver lining, like the fairy wedding you’ll attend and the wisdom you’ll learn at the feet of Buddha as he speaks about enlightenment.

It will allow you to be brought back to a time where Mary shares the details of Jesus, his birth, and where a dragon king befriends you. Each day brings new experiences in The Joy Chronicles. “I have so enjoyed reading all three of the Joy Chronicles! They’re lively and fun and yet offer a large amount of helpful information about the earth, our universe, and beyond, and the countless numbers of magnificent beings that are dedicated to serving us as we evolve from life as we knew it and into the higher dimensions! Hooray! — Amazon Customer Review.

“Joy Elaine never disappoints with the way she crafts a compelling, emotional, and intriguing journey. As Book 3 in the Joy Chronicles Series unfolds, we trek along with her to discover incredible insights about our earth, the past, our connections to it, and the future. The characters come off the page as they’re described in beautiful detail, and the book is saturated with female empowerment, love, and growth. For readers looking for a timeless adventure, you won’t regret reading this.”— Amazon Customer Review.

Joy Elaine has a master’s degree in music and is a professional violinist living in Bloomington, Indiana. She grows orchids as a hobby, enjoys walks in the woods and playing as well as listening to classical music. The adventures in The Joy Chronicles are an everyday experience for Joy, as she lives and breathes her sacred service in these transitional times.

The Joy Chronicles Book 3: A Wish Granted: Journal of Galactic Romance and Global Evolution

Written by: Joy Elaine

