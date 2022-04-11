The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Obsessed With God: Exploring Intimacy With God

Transparent Expressions and Emotions Towards Your Faith To God

“Jesus replied: Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”—” — Matthew 22:37.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tanya Nemley will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Obsessed With God: Exploring Intimacy With God.

A close-tie relationship with God and a self-reflection book based on the experience of the author. It narrates how God healed her from major clinical depression and suicidal intentions. It shares how she witnessed miracles in her life and how God answered many of her prayers, which made her continue believing in God. Being obsessed is not bad if God is with you on your journey. “To know this author personally is to know and confirm the pages of her book, “Obsessed With God.” Tanya Nemley, whether she is sharing her testimony, ministering in song, or she is telling a personal story, bears testimony to the Christian experience - both on the mountains and in the valleys of life. God’s blessings have truly led her to become Obsessed With God.” — Bobby Riedel, Pastor, Sound of Heaven Church.

“This book has given me a new perspective on my obsession with God. It’s the one time I can be obsessed and not feel ashamed. Tanya Nemley’s transparency and authenticity in this book inspire and motivate me to know the Lord in a greater way. This can be quickly read but it’s taking me longer. I can’t help but stop to ruminate on the truth. This book is great for everyone, no matter where they are on their faith journey.”— Amazon Customer Review.

Tanya Nemley is married and a licensed minister. She accepted Jesus in her life when she was a teenager. She has been serving in church and ministry for over fifty years. She teaches, is a singer, and is an avid blogger. She handed out over 3,000 pamphlets of her testimony of the miracles that God has done in her life.

