YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW REAL ESTATE SCHOOL

State and Local Elected Officials and Community Members Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Whether you are fresh out of college, want to pursue a new career in real estate, or are an industry veteran, you will achieve higher levels of success faster at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to attract and train the next generation of residential real estate professionals, leading California real estate agency Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced the launch of YHSGR University real estate school, a comprehensive pre-licensing and continuing education option for up-and-coming real estate agents. The school, led by industry veteran and YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony at its Rosemead-based facility on April 7, 2022.

Local city officials, as well as state senators and assembly members, joined the ribbon cutting ceremony. YHSGR received official congratulations from Susan Rubio, California State Senator in the 22nd District; Mike Fong, Assembly Member representing California’s 49th District; City of Rosemead Mayor Polly Low; City of San Gabriel Mayor Tony Ding; County of Los Angeles Assessor Jeffrey Prang; the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce; and the Rosemead Chamber of Commerce.

In order to execute upon the vision of establishing a high-quality real estate education option, YHSGR pre-licensing real estate school is available online at www.GoRealEstateSchool.com. The pre-licensing education program includes comprehensive online courses, state approved instructor support, practice exams, textbooks, and more. YHSGR offers a convenient and flexible program, allowing students to complete the coursework at their own pace. Furthermore, the “pass or don’t pay” guarantee ensures students are satisfied with their learning experience.

“Whether you are fresh out of college, want to pursue a new career in real estate, or are an industry veteran, you will achieve higher levels of success faster at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Kusuma.

“With our online, self-paced packages, you can study when you want, where you want, without ever setting foot inside a classroom. You get to complete the pre-licensing courses at your own pace while still having access to our knowledgeable Instructors.” - DR. Sophie Tong, YHSGR Pre-Licensing Real Estate School Director.

Prospective students interested in real estate business opportunities can visit www.GoRealEstateSchool.com to learn more.

For information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
