The LA Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Parent's Complete Guide: What to Teach, How and When to Teach It

“Touch deprivation has been linked to many physiological and social problems, including increased stress, physical violence, cardiovascular disease, sleep difficulties, decreased immune response.” — by Sherry Rhodes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sherry Rhodes will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Parent’s Complete Guide: What to Teach, How and When to Teach It.

A detailed reference manual for all parents, grandparents, and guardians. It is intended to share specific skills for children that they need to learn, along with instructions and explanations on how to relay each topic. Further, other topics and items are being explained to help get the attention of the kids. It has two parts: part one, it tackles the needs of children to become responsible, independent adults, with helpful advice on how to teach each skill; and part two, it contains your lesson plans, a progress report on what to teach at each stage of your child’s development.

“A comprehensive guide to raising children and preparing them for later life...The book is engagingly written and well organized, and it covers a wide range of topics. Its tone is encouraging and supportive throughout, and this positive approach is welcome. The chapter on establishing consequences for mis behavior is particularly well done, as it breaks down the elements of setting expectations and making rules and stresses the importance of providing an example.” — Kirkus Review.

“In The Parent’s Complete Guide, Sherry Rhodes covers the subtle but powerful difference between reactive and proactive parenting. It’s an attitude shift that reframes the inevitable problems as opportunities for lessons about the rules of polite society and the tools they will need to fit in.” — BlueInk Review.

Sherry Rhodes is a family person who has three grown children and seven grandchildren. She has

degrees in Secondary Education, Computer Science, and Mathematics. She has taught across the

country and in Department of Defense schools all around the world.

The Parent’s Complete Guide: What to Teach, How and When to Teach It

Written by: Sherry Rhodes

