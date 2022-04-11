Vietnam Soldier Dog Tag Returned to His Family

ILLINOIS, April 11 - Who: Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs/Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy

What: Presentation of servicemember's dog tag recently discovered in Vietnam

When: April 13th at 10:00 AM

Where: Veterans' Home at Quincy: 1707 North 12th Street: Vietnam War Memorial. In case of inclement weather, Smith Hall. Parking available next to Lake Illinois.

Masks and social distancing are required. If program is moved indoors, COVID-19 testing is recommended and provided on-site. Media interested in attending must contact Maureen Hartigan, maureen.hartigan@illinois.gov., or 773-590-9848.

Fifty-four years after United States Marine Corps Corporal David Gary Redenius made the ultimate sacrifice for his nation, his dog tag will be returned to his sisters Carolyne Redenius and Beverly Warning after being found by Canadian educator and tourist Christian Dumont.

Corporal David Gary Redenius, United States Marine of Hancock County, served in the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, "Charlie" Company. He lost his life at Khe Sanh SW of Hill 689 on April 16, 1968 at the age of 20 and is the recipient of the Purple Heart. His remains were returned to his family in Quincy, Illinois where he was laid to rest. The efforts of this unit, referred to as the "Walking Dead," earned its place in Marine Corps history.

Fifty-four years later, on a visit to Vietnam, Christian Dumont discovered a dog tag in the dust of Hill 689. His research revealed that Corporal Redenius was from Hancock County, Illinois. Mr. Dumont reached out to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs where Veterans Service Officer Curtis Davis (recently retired) located Corporal Redenius' sister Caroline Redenius.

"Mr. Dumont's gesture of returning a part of Corporal Redenius home to his family is an amazing display of determination and recognition of its meaning to his family," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "We honor Corporal Redenius' service and sacrifice today and are grateful to Ms. Redenius for allowing us to share this special moment with others so that we can properly recognize our Vietnam Veterans."