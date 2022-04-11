Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 1079

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for definitions, for mandatory reporting and postmortem investigation of deaths, for establishment of Statewide database, for access to information in Statewide database, for information in Statewide database, for disposition and expunction of unfounded reports and general protective services reports, for disposition of founded and indicated reports, for expunction of information of perpetrator who was under 18 years of age when child abuse was committed and for release of information in confidential reports, providing for exchange of information for placement, further providing for amendment or expunction of information, for investigating performance of county agency, for employees having contact with children and adoptive and foster parents, for audits by Attorney General, for reports to Governor and General Assembly, for penalties, for services for prevention, investigation and treatment of child abuse, for reports to department and coroner, for investigation of reports, for voluntary or court-ordered services and findings of child abuse and for evidence in court proceedings; and making editorial changes.