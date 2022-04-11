The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Surviving the Waning

Author Blends Suspense, Romance, and Intrigue Genre in Her Newly Fiction Novel

“I don’t usually read this genre of book, so I was very surprised to find it a gripping, very absorbing story! The author expertly blends suspense, romance, and intrigue with very descriptive.” — JANIS AYERS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Janis Ayers has published her book titled, Surviving the Waning: A Sojourn to the Eleven Past: The Icingwood Chronicles. The book tells about the human population explosion and pollutants are slowly killing the dwindling Eleven race. In desperation, the remnants decide to find another time frame in history more suitable for survival. They collectively create a rift in time and begin the trek. Denril and Chellise, brother and sister, endeavor to lead

their race to a safer time in the past. Many challenges and people have experienced it. Together they have the power to save the Eleven race if they can overcome the evils of every society. “The book keeps your interest even more with each chapter read. I couldn’t put it down until I finished it. For being the first book by this author, I am very impressed with the creativity and the wonderful details about each character. It almost feels like you are there! Now, where is that second book?”— Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

“What I like best about this delightful tale is not so much the plot about the waning of the Elves as the terrific characterization. Tolkien’s halflings are excessively wise and graceful, meaning that they are more Elven than human, but Ayers’ halflings are at least as much human as Elven: full of doubts and human failings, but strong at the core with just enough Elven magic and human cunning to pull them through the most difficult challenges. Ayers keeps the pressure on her characters as she devises one crisis after another for them to solve in some surprisingly creative ways...Ayers is an exciting new fantasy voice, and one hopes this first novel will earn her the success that she deserves so that she will continue to entertain us with her original and

imaginative stories. I will look forward to reading the rest of the Icingwood series.”

— James Fairchild, Amazon Customer Review.

Surviving the Waning: A Sojourn to the Eleven Past: The Icingwood Chronicles

Written by: Janis Ayers

