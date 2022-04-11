House Bill 1847 Printer's Number 2902

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, further providing for title of act; in purpose, short title and definitions, further providing for definitions; in organization of the board, further providing for appointment and terms of members and quorum; in licenses of milk dealers, further providing for grounds for refusal, suspension or revocation; in moneys and expenses of board, further providing for expenses and for payment; and, in saving provisions, repealing provisions relating to Joint Study Committee.