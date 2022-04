Planet Fashion TV Releases Monaco F1 Activity Ticket as NFT on Rarible

Image of 3D digital NFT Ticket for Monaco F1 Experience Monaco F1 Experience NFT drop on Rarible Monaco F1 Experience NFT On Rarible gives access to Race Viewing, Fashion Shows, Parties and unique digital Artwork.

A luxury 3 day experience for Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix is now an NFT on Rarible

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entry tickets and Experiences are the next wave of NFTs. Planet Fashion TV is excited to announce a high level NFT ticket drop on Rarible that will take place April 12th 2022. Rarible is one of the most progressive NFT platforms in the world today, so it only makes sense for Planet Fashion TV to release this exclusive experiential NFT with Rarible.The NFT is a digital and IRL VIP Gold Card that allows the purchaser to have access to three days of luxury activities during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, including:Front Row seating at Monaco Swim Week Fashion Shows atThe 5 Star Fairmont Monte Carlo, with ComplimentaryCocktails and Champagne service, Thursday May 26th.VIP Seating at Nikki Beach Monte Carlo Day Partywith Complimentary Champagne andRose with fashion presentations and prequalifier Grand Prix race viewing, Friday May 27th.VIP Seating at the Planet Fashion tables atAmber Lounge. Friday May 27th .VIP exclusive access to Planet FashionSuperyacht soiree with Celebrity DJ. Saturday May 28th .Planet Fashion TV also has a fiat ticket but the NFT is collectible and one of a kind. It will also come with POAPS on site and collectible authenticated digital artwork by celebrity digital artist Remo airdropped to each buyer. The NFT buyer will also be whitelisted for the next Planet Fashion TV NFTs and events in 2022 including Miami Swim Week, NFT NYC, New York Fashion Week and Art Basel. Planet Fashion TV has partnered with Smart Seal on an authentication tag that will be used on the physical VIP card sent to each NFT buyer.Planet Fashion TV has produced events in the Côte d'Azur for over seven years both at the Cannes Films Festival and Monaco Grand Prix.Planet Fashion TV became involved in the NFT space last year as an intermediary between luxury and fashion brands and companies that build and operate in Metaverses. Planet Fashion TV acts as a consultant to connect the two. Planet Fashion is also licensing fashion content to Metaverses.For more information go toOr

Monaco Experience by Planet Fashion TV