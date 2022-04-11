Planet Fashion TV Releases Monaco F1 Activity Ticket as NFT on Rarible
A luxury 3 day experience for Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix is now an NFT on RaribleMONTE CARLO, MONACO, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entry tickets and Experiences are the next wave of NFTs. Planet Fashion TV is excited to announce a high level NFT ticket drop on Rarible that will take place April 12th 2022. Rarible is one of the most progressive NFT platforms in the world today, so it only makes sense for Planet Fashion TV to release this exclusive experiential NFT with Rarible.
The NFT is a digital and IRL VIP Gold Card that allows the purchaser to have access to three days of luxury activities during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, including:
Front Row seating at Monaco Swim Week Fashion Shows at
The 5 Star Fairmont Monte Carlo, with Complimentary
Cocktails and Champagne service, Thursday May 26th.
VIP Seating at Nikki Beach Monte Carlo Day Party
with Complimentary Champagne and
Rose with fashion presentations and pre
qualifier Grand Prix race viewing, Friday May 27th.
VIP Seating at the Planet Fashion tables at
Amber Lounge. Friday May 27th .
VIP exclusive access to Planet Fashion
Superyacht soiree with Celebrity DJ. Saturday May 28th .
Planet Fashion TV also has a fiat ticket but the NFT is collectible and one of a kind. It will also come with POAPS on site and collectible authenticated digital artwork by celebrity digital artist Remo airdropped to each buyer. The NFT buyer will also be whitelisted for the next Planet Fashion TV NFTs and events in 2022 including Miami Swim Week, NFT NYC, New York Fashion Week and Art Basel. Planet Fashion TV has partnered with Smart Seal on an authentication tag that will be used on the physical VIP card sent to each NFT buyer.
Planet Fashion TV has produced events in the Côte d'Azur for over seven years both at the Cannes Films Festival and Monaco Grand Prix.
Planet Fashion TV became involved in the NFT space last year as an intermediary between luxury and fashion brands and companies that build and operate in Metaverses. Planet Fashion TV acts as a consultant to connect the two. Planet Fashion is also licensing fashion content to Metaverses.
For more information go to
https://rarible.com/planetfashiontv/sale
Or
www.monacoswimweek.com
Monaco Experience by Planet Fashion TV