Board of Higher Education Application Deadline Extended

BISMARCK, N.D., April 11, 2022 – North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that the deadline for applying for a position on the state Board of Higher Education has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Baesler is chairwoman of the Board of Higher Education’s nominating committee. The panel recommends potential appointments to the governor, who chooses board members for four-year terms. The terms of two of the board’s eight voting members, Danita Bye of Stanley and Jill Louters of New Rockford, are expiring June 30.

When the initial application deadline passed at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8, four candidates, including the two incumbents, had applied for consideration. The North Dakota Constitution requires a minimum of three finalists for each seat on the board, which means the nominating committee must have at least six applicants to consider, Baesler said.

“This is an excellent public service opportunity for North Dakotans who are interested in higher education,” Baesler said.

Applications may be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov, or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.

Applicants must fill out a single-page form, submit a resume, and supply no more than six letters of recommendation. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and not been employed or paid by the North Dakota University System within the last two years.

Seven of the board’s eight voting members are appointed by the governor to four-year terms. The eighth is a student in one of the North Dakota University System’s schools and is appointed for one year. The board also has advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

