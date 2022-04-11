NTQ’s Sexy n Sweet - Set to Ignite Music Scene
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTQ is a prominent musician, one of the best reggae music artists who has claimed fame in the industry. The best about his work is that it crosses boundaries and keeps generating fans wherever it lands. Reggae music has a big fan following, and it’s because of the electrified magical effects the music carries in plenty.
Reggae Music
This music genre originated in Jamaica in late 1960s. The music is based on ska, an earlier form of Jamaican famous music. It employs a heavy four-beat rhythm driven by bass guitar, drums and the scraper. Reggae artists have done wonders in the music scenario, which is why they enjoy mammoth fame and among these famed artists, NTQ holds his values.
NTQ – The Famed Music Icon
A sensational Reggae Dancehall crossover artist from Kingston 2 (East Kingston) Jamaica, Stephen McPherson (who is popularly known as NTQ) is a passionate and die-hard aficionado of music. This is the reason he loves music and the passion for music is vividly displayed in his music. He is presently working with the ShartyB records, the Ottawa (Ontario) based popular Canadian label.
NTQ’s present success is largely based on his struggles, he did to achieve his musical dreams. The passion for music lies with this creative artist since early in his life. He always yearned for more and more to excel in the field of music, and this longing helped him triumph in his career.
Music itself is a motivation, and thrills the listeners, rather excites them. It is the language of the soul. NTQ is quite motivated by this concept. Apart from music, he is a fitness freak and loves body building. As NTQ the celebrity, he loves sporting attractive fashion statements, which are obviously followed by his fans. If he is termed a ‘trendsetter’, it will not be wrong to mention at all.
The single
His single titled ‘Sexy N Sweet’ releases April 2022 is loved due to his boisterous delivery and novel style of rendition. NTQ makes his music meaningful which feature Kay-D doing the chorus. The song includes a catchy punch line which is expressed in the music video plus and merchandise. The song is going to make big mark in the industry setting to ignite the music scene. The lyrical beauty along with attractive rendition is gearing up to win the hearts of many.
Laughton Davidson
