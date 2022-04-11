PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 72 (Quentin Road) and Isabel Drive Intersection Improvement Project in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to online plans display for the Route 72 (Quentin Road) and Isabel Drive intersection improvement project in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, 0.5 miles south of Lebanon City limits.
The purpose of this project is to reduce congestion along Route 72 (Quentin Road) and at the intersection of Route 72 and Isabel Drive. The improved traffic operations will reduce delays through the Route 72 corridor just south of Lebanon City limits. The project includes a proposed traffic signal and dedicated turn lanes for Route 72 and Isabel Drive intersection. The existing two-way center left turn lane will be extended throughout the project limits to improve access for existing and future businesses. There will be milling and paving on Route 72 and Isabel Drive, with partial widening of Route 72.
Isabel Drive traffic is anticipated to be detoured for 1-2 months during stage 3 of construction. The proposed detour route is approximately 2-miles long and will use township roads.
A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
