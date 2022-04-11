I-90 Ramps at Route 18 Interchange in Erie County Closed

Two ramps at the Interstate 90 Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) are closed and the eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

The ramp for Route 18 southbound onto I-90 westbound and the I-90 eastbound off ramp to Route 18 southbound are scheduled to remain closed through June 30, 2022, so that work can be completed on the new Route 18 bridge over I-90.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

Also, in connection with the I-90 reconstruction project, the eastbound traffic has been shifted and reduced to one lane from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. That restriction is expected to remain in place through the fall.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, go online to www.penndot.pa.gov/I90projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #