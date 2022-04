LiquidPlanner Reports Spike in Corporate America Burnout

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The last two years have required a lot from employees. LiquidPlanner , a Seattle-based project management company, is taking a deep dive into employee burnout in corporate America as workforces emerge from and adapt to new norms from the pandemic.LiquidPlanner reports that today, 58% of American workers report burnout, up from 45% in the early days of the pandemic. According to their findings, there are six main ways to avoid burnout: learn to say no, estimate time, prioritize projects, delegate work, take breaks, and use resource management software.To access the full article and report, click here ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams prioritize, predict, and perform with confidence.