US-127 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts April 18
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $1.2 million to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north of Humphrey Road to Washington Road in Gratiot County.
County: Gratiot
Highway: US-127
Closest city: Ithaca
Start date: Monday, April 18, 2022
Estimated end date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts.
Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 20 jobs.
Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.