US-127 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts April 18

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $1.2 million to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north of Humphrey Road to Washington Road in Gratiot County.

County: Gratiot

Highway: US-127

Closest city: Ithaca

Start date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Estimated end date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 20 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.