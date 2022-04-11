Submit Release
Rebuilding Michigan project along I-69 in Lapeer County starts April 18

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $54.5 million to rebuild more than 7 miles of I-69 from M-24 to Lake George Road. This work will also replace the Five Lakes Rest Area.

"This investment will greatly improve an important east/west corridor supporting commuters and commercial traffic," said State Transportation Director, Paul C. Ajegba. "Thanks for Governor Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, we have improved the corridor at several locations across our state."

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Lapeer

Highway: M-24

Closest city: Lapeer

Start date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Estimated end date: October 2023

Traffic restrictions: Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts as crews begin to rebuild the roadway. This two-year project will start off with crews expected to rebuild westbound I-69 first. During this time, all traffic will be maintained on eastbound I-69. The following ramps will be closed during this phase of work:

  • Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69,
  • Westbound I-69 to M-24,
  • Westbound I-69 to Wilder Road,
  • Wilder Road to westbound I-69, and
  • Lake Pleasant Road to westbound I-69.

Westbound traffic will be switched back to the westbound side of the freeway at the end of the construction season. In spring 2023, work will begin to rebuild eastbound I-69, with additional traffic restrictions in place.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 686 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will rebuild an aging roadway, supporting commuter and commercial traffic.   

I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project profile - Lapeer County

