I-75 project from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County resumes April 18

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will resume work on I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County. Work items remaining include median cleanup and temporary crossovers and bridge work at the Kawkawlin River. Later in the construction season, crews will complete the remaining work for the Parish Road bridge.

This work is part of a $29 million investment started in spring 2021 to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 and complete critical bridge repairs at Parish Road and I-75 over Beaver Road.

County: Bay

Highway: I-75

Closest city: Linwood Kawkawlin

Start date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Estimated end date: August 2022

Traffic restrictions: Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures on I-75 to accommodate median work.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 368 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface of I-75 and complete critical bridge repairs to extend the life of the road and structures. 

