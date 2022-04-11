Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,069 in the last 365 days.

MDA Seeking Comments on USDA Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking comments on its draft application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program through a Request for Information (RFI). The goal of the LFPA program is to purchase food from Socially Disadvantaged producers* and distribute this food to underserved communities throughout the state.

This RFI and draft application can be accessed on the MDA website. Public comments to the RFI can be submitted through an online survey. Responses will be accepted through April 18, 2022.

The draft application was prepared following two virtual public input sessions held in March, two open meetings with the MDA Emerging Farmers’ Working Group, and conversations with staff from the Minnesota Departments of Health, Education, and Human Services. Comments shared on the draft will inform the final application submitted to the USDA.

*USDA definition of Socially Disadvantaged producers: Socially Disadvantaged Farmer or Rancher is a farmer or rancher who is a member of a Socially Disadvantaged Group. A Socially Disadvantaged Group is a group whose members have been subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, and, where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs, reprisal, or because all or a part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Seeking Comments on USDA Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.