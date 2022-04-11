Letter to Governor Ron DeSantis: Call for Property Insurance Special Session

FLORIDA, April 11 - Tallahassee —

The Honorable Ron DeSantis Governor, State of Florida Office of the Governor The Capitol Tallahassee, FL 32399

Governor DeSantis,

Florida is nearing a tipping point, and our neighborhoods are in danger of losing their viability. Some Insurance companies have been unable to reissue policies, are ceasing operations or are pricing renewals at unaffordable rates leaving thousands of Floridians with the unsettling surprise that they’ve lost coverage, and must scramble to protect their most valuable asset. All of these issues are clearly creating an affordability crisis for our constituents.

As you are aware, this is a time sensitive issue that deeply impacts residents from every part of Florida. Failure to act will only create devastating long-term effects and overwhelming harm. Deliberate and prompt legislative action is needed to protect our constituents at the Legislative level as it relates to this pressing issue.

Due to the growing crisis and pursuant to the provisions of Article III, Section 3(c)(2) of the Florida Constitution and Section 11.011(2) of the Florida Statutes, I write to request that a special session of the Florida Legislature be convened for the purpose of necessary revisions to Florida’s property insurance laws.

Your objective consideration and anticipated action on this request is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely, Sen. Lauren Book