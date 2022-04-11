Submit Release
CDCR Apprehends Offender Who Walked Away from a Los Angeles Reentry Facility

LOS ANGELES — Special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended Oscar Orozco this morning in Pacoima. Orozco had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles on April 9.

Just before 10 p.m. on April 9, it was determined that Orozco had left the MCRP without authorization. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety Special Service Unit followed up on investigative leads and located Orozco in Pacoima. He was placed into custody today at about 10:15 a.m. without incident and was transported to California Institution for Men. Orozco’s case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Orozco, 34, was admitted from Los Angeles County on June 14, 2010, to serve 12 years, six months for carjacking with the use of a firearm. While incarcerated, he was also convicted in Kern County in 2015 to serve four years for possession of a controlled substance in jail/prison, a second strike offense. He had been housed in the MCRP since Feb. 1, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in February 2023.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office at opec@cdcr.ca.gov or (916) 445-4950

