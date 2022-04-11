Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A short time later, the suspects and the vehicle were located by First District officers. One of the suspects was apprehended and placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, a 15-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

