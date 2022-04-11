Yarmouth Elementary School Principal Ryan Gleason Named 2023 Maine’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) is pleased to announce that Ryan Gleason, Principal at Yarmouth Elementary School in Yarmouth, has been named Maine’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal for 2023. Mr. Gleason was named Maine’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal at an all-school assembly at Yarmouth Elementary School recently and will be honored by the MPA at their annual Recognition Banquet on April 28, 2022.

According to a release from MPA, Mr. Gleason was chosen because he exudes all the qualities of an exemplary administrator through his efforts to empower students and develop relationships with stakeholders. His leadership clearly meets the defined mission of Yarmouth Elementary School, “Empowering All Students to Create Fulfilling Lives in a Changing World.”

In announcing Mr. Gleason’s selection as 2023 Maine’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal, MPA Executive Director of the Professional Division, Dr. Holly Blair noted, “Principal Gleason has been chosen for his contributions to the well-being of the entire educational community, creating a positive environment and having the ability to motivate and inspire others. The interpersonal relationships he has created and his ability to overcome extreme obstacles demonstrates the impeccable leadership that he provides for his students, staff, and community.”

Mr. Gleason graduated from the University of Maine in 1992 and then went on to receive his Assistant Principal Certificate from the University of Southern Maine in 2008. He then received his Masters in Education in 2014 from St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

He began his educational career as Director of Admissions and teacher at St. Dominic Regional High School. He then moved into the Assistant Principal role at Durham Community School in 2007 where he stayed until 2014 when he became the Assistant Principal at Falmouth Elementary School. In 2017, Mr. Gleason became the proud principal of Yarmouth Elementary School where he has been ever since.

Mr. Gleason is a member of the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA).

The Maine Principals’ Association is a professional association representing Maine’s K-12 principals, assistant principals, and career and technology center directors. The Association dates to 1921 and focuses its work on promoting the principalship, supporting principals as educational leaders, and promoting and administering interscholastic activities in grades 9-12.