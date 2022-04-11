Submit Release
Massa Day Done: The Republican Constitution Of Trinidad And Tobago: Origins And Issues

The Liberty of Trinidad and Tobago and its Political Transition

“The essence of the Crown Colony system between 1797 and 1962 was that control over the size and powers that control over the size and powers of the legislature was vested in the British Crown”
— Lennie M. Nimblett.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2022
Los Angeles, CA — Author Lennie M. Nimblett will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Massa Day Done: The Republican Constitution Of Trinidad And Tobago: Origins And Issues. A political book that unfolds the transition of Trinidad and Tobago from a British crown colony to an independent state. Firstly, it sketches the constitutional developments from the Spanish surrender of Trinidad in 1797 to changes associated with the British crown colony. Secondly, it examines some of the issues made by the new constitution and, in particular, looks at problems associated with the head of state.

“Nowhere are we told how well or otherwise the system functioned, which individuals or groups considered it favorably and how they interfaced with each other openly and clandestinely. Readers would have welcomed fuller discussion of the Wooding commission, the Eric Williams and Ellis Clarke version in which power was transferred from colony to republic over the years.” — Reviewed by Professor Selwyn Ryan, Sunday Express.

Lennie M. Nimblett is from Trinidad and Tobago and was educated there and in Scotland. He contributed to the Trinidad and Tobago Review on topics of politics, economics, and finance. In 2002, the Tapia House Movement, a political organization that published the same review paper, honored Mr. Nimblett, as a democrat and philosopher. In 2012, he published Tobago: The Union with Trinidad 1889-1899, which deals with the constitutional arrangements of two British colonies to form the United Crown Colony of Trinidad and Tobago.

Massa Day Done: The Republican Constitution Of Trinidad And Tobago: Origins And Issues
Issues
Written by: Lennie M. Nimblett
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

You just read:

