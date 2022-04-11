The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, A Butterflies Kiss
Friendly Butterflies Having A Magical Day of Music and Friendship
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Connie L. Inman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled A Butterflies Kiss. A children’s book that is about a sweet rhyming tale inspired by a poem she wrote over twenty years ago. It can be a delightful addition to any children’s library.
The author shares the following, “I’m not quite sure what the magic word is. It may not be a word, it may be a kiss. If it is a kiss, be sure not to miss it.”
“A great children’s book of magic, curiosity, imagination, and friendship. The pictures are vibrant, and it’s perfect for early readers! My 1st grader loves reading it to me! I am a preschool teacher and we love it so much at home. I bought one to have in my classroom and they love it!” — Amazon Customer Review.
“I bought two books. One to keep and one to give as a gift. Congratulations to this 1st-time author who took her passion for writing poems and turned it into a book. Love the story and how it is an easy read for the little ones.” — Amazon Customer Review.
Connie L. Inman is a native of Flint, Michigan. She is a mother and grandmother. It is her first book to be published, A Butterflies Kiss.
A Butterflies Kiss
Written by: Connie L. Inman
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online
