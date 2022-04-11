Order Regarding Special Referee in Foreclosure Matters

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Special Referee Appointments

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Pursuant to the authority granted to me under Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution "to assign any judge to sit in any court within the unified judicial system,"

IT IS ORDERED that Curtis G. Clark shall not be appointed by any court of this state or any clerk of court of this state to act as a special referee or serve as a special referee in any foreclosure matter until further order of the Chief Justice.

that all Clerks of Court statewide shall, within five days of the date of this order, identify all pending foreclosure cases for which Curtis G. Clark has been appointed as a special referee and forward a list of those cases to their respective Chief Judges for Administrative Purposes. Each Clerk of Court shall also provide a copy of this order to the parties in each foreclosure case where Curtis G. Clark has been appointed as a special referee so that the parties may request the appointment of a different special referee.

s/Donald W. Beatty Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina April 11, 2022