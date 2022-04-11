East leg of Kilgore Road closed at Portage Road for rebuilding

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The east leg of Kilgore Road will be closed at Portage Road as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation project to expand I-94 and rebuild the I-94/Portage Road interchange. Crews will be rebuilding the intersection, requiring the total closure.

County: Kalamazoo

Roads: Portage Road and Kilgore Road

Closest cities: Kalamazoo and Portage

Start date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Estimated end date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Traffic restrictions: The east leg of Kilgore Road will be closed at Portage Road while one lane of Portage Road will remain open in each direction. The detour for Portage Road to eastbound Kilgore Road will be on Romence Road and Sprinkle Road.