Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,024 in the last 365 days.

East leg of Kilgore Road closed at Portage Road for rebuilding

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The east leg of Kilgore Road will be closed at Portage Road as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation project to expand I-94 and rebuild the I-94/Portage Road interchange. Crews will be rebuilding the intersection, requiring the total closure.

County: Kalamazoo

Roads: Portage Road and Kilgore Road

Closest cities: Kalamazoo and Portage

Start date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Estimated end date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Traffic restrictions: The east leg of Kilgore Road will be closed at Portage Road while one lane of Portage Road will remain open in each direction. The detour for Portage Road to eastbound Kilgore Road will be on Romence Road and Sprinkle Road.

You just read:

East leg of Kilgore Road closed at Portage Road for rebuilding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.