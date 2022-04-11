Submit Release
I-94 and I-69 ramp closures start Monday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

MARSHALL, Mich. - As part of Michigan Department of Transportation ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, work will begin Monday on the I-94 and I-69 interchange with the rebuilding of the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-69, and the northbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94.

County: Calhoun

Highways: I-94 and I-69

Closest city: Marshall

Start date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Estimated end date: Monday, May 22, 2022

Traffic restrictions: The ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-69, and from northbound I-69 to westbound I-94 will be closed and detours posted. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 2,667 jobs.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project news and updates, subscribe to the I-69 rebuilding project e-mail list.

I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project profile

