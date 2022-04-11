APOLLO MED INNOVATIONS HIRES TINA DAMORE AS SALES DIRECTOR
Apollo Med Innovations, a leading distributor of medical aesthetic products, announces that it has expanded its team and hired Tina Damore as Sales Director
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc, a leading distributor of innovative and breakthrough medical aesthetic products, today announced that it has expanded its team and hired Tina Damore as Sales Director.
— Geoff Graham, Vice President, Sales
Damore is an award-winning sales leader who brings with her over twenty years of sales and business development experience for a number of industry leaders in both pharmaceuticals and medical aesthetics. Damore holds a Masters Degree from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a B.A. from California State University.
“Throughout my career, I looked for best in class products for clients and then work with them to achieve outstanding results for the practice and their patients” said, Tina Damore. “I was drawn to Apollo Med Innovations as the company is dedicated to providing clients with industry leading products and extensive training and support to provide practices the well-rounded experience needed to succeed in this highly competitive environment.”
“We are so pleased that Tina has chosen to join the Apollo Med team. She brings a proven track record of growth and client satisfaction” said Geoff Graham, Vice President, Sales. “Apollo Med prides itself on working with clients to provide world-class products and training to accelerate growth for our clients and Tina has demonstrated that same passion throughout her career.”
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and medical aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes FDA-cleared PDO threads, micro-needling devices and supplies, diode and multi-platform lasers, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit the website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
